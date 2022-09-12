Watch Now
FAMU COVID-19 vaccination site now offering new Moderna, Pfizer boosters

Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 15:26:30-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The newly updated COVID-19 boosters by Pfizer and Moderna are now being offered at Florida A&M COVID-19 vaccination site.

The updated boosters are authorized for individuals that are at least 12 years of age, have received both two primary doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, and is at least two months past receiving their last booster or vaccination.

FAMU's vaccination and testing site, located north of the FAMU DRS campus at 2507 Wahnish Way, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FAMU encourages those that wish to receive vaccination to arrive to the vaccination site no later than 4 p.m.

