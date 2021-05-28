FAMU COVID-19 testing site gets new vendor, open on Memorial Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Beginning May 29, the Florida A&M University Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site will be operated by Nomi Health in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health.

To get tested, click here to register using the new portal.

When you register on your phone, you will receive a QR code, which you can use for subsequent visits. The Bragg site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The site will be in operation on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Since it first opened on April 25, 2020, the site has conducted 341,146 COVID-19 tests.

The Al Lawson Jr. Center vaccination site, which operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday also will be open on Memorial Day. The Wahnish Way location offers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Until Friday, the Bragg site had been run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management working with the Curative company.