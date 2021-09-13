FAMU COVID-19 test site returns to Whanish Way location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University COVID-19 testing site is returning to the location at 2507 Wahnish Way, a field just north of the FAMU DRS campus, on Tuesday, September 14.

The site was temporarily relocated to its original location at Bragg Memorial Stadium after heavy rains in August made it inaccessible. Since then, the location has been regraded and overlaid with gravel.

The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Since it first opened on April 25, 2020, the site has performed 473,098 tests. The staff performs both rapid and PCR tests.

Tests are free and no physician referral is required.

