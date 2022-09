TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — A new plaque is making a statement on Florida A&M University's campus.

The new plaque honors 57 people that graduated from FAMU's original College of Law.

To shine light on Rattlers for Justice Day in Tallahassee, the plaque unveiling reminded the community where some of the most powerful attorneys started their journey.

Although FAMU's College of Law is located in Orlando, it is important for new and old rattlers to remember where it originally started.