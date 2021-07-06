FAMU closes Central FL satellite sites due to Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University said in anticipation of weather associated with Elsa, two FAMU Central Florida satellite sites will close.

College of Law in Orlando building will close at 5 p.m. today Tuesday, July 6 and remain closed Wednesday, July 7.

Classes may be held remotely during the building closure, as determined by the professor. The building will resume normal operations on Thursday, July 8.

Students whose attendance may be impacted because of remote classes (e.g., internet connection, power outage, etc.) should contact Associate Dean Reginald Green directly at reginald.green@famu.edu.

The offices at the Central Florida Pharmacy Practice Center in Tampa and Orlando will be closed on Wednesday, July 7.

Those locations are also scheduled to resume normal business operations on Thursday, July 8.

All student pharmacists at practice sites for experiential training are to follow the instructions of the site regarding closures.

The University’s main campus in Tallahassee and its Davie, Jacksonville and Crestview satellite sites will remain open until further notice.

As Elsa strengthens, the University asks those in affected areas to monitor weather updates and to take the necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.

