FAMU class of 2022 tops 1,300 graduates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Before the end of the weekend, more than 1,300 graduates will have walked across the stage at the Al Lawson Center, becoming the newest graduates from Florida A & M University.

Pomp and circumstance was plentiful Saturday as students, alumni, faculty and staff packed the auditorium to celebrate the graduates' milestone.

Troy Gaskins made the trip from Atlanta to support his graduating cousin Vivica Gaskins.

"We come from a family, a lot of people don't graduate," Gaskins said. "Like, she would be the fourth person in our family, and the second in our graduation to graduate from college, and it just means a lot to see her growing and doing things that a lot of us didn't do."

Disneyland Vice President and Famu Alumna Sybil Crum took the stage as Saturday's commencement speaker, giving students an A-to-Z guide on how to succeed in both life and in the workplace.

"You have to literally challenge yourself. You have, you know, push yourself constantly, and you have to embrace the challenge," Crum said.

And with the challenge of college years now behind them, grads like Jordan Roberts are thrilled to be taking the next steps in their professional lives.

"This feels surreal, like, astronomical, it's a blessing, for real," said Roberts.

Also in attendance for Saturday's ceremony --- Offset of the hip-hop trio Migos, celebrating his relative Kalen Shaw.

Congratulations to each of this year's graduates!