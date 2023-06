TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An inspirational educator at FAMU is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Florida A&M University celebrated Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton Sunday, with a gala for her birthday. She's known for more than just her teaching career; she's also well known for her commitment and contributions to education, writing and research.

A portion of the ticket prices for the gala went towards a scholarship fund created by Dr. Felton for undergraduate secondary education students.