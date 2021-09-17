Watch
FAMU Board of Trustees extends President Robinson's contract, re-elects chair

Contract is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors at its fall meeting
Florida A&M University
Posted at 11:29 PM, Sep 16, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has voted to extend President Larry Robinson's contract to December 2022, the university announced Thursday night.

Robinson has served as president since 2017, BOT members gave Robinson an above-average rating on his annual evaluation this summer.

The president’s contract is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors at its fall meeting. According to BOG regulations, State University System presidents are limited to one-year contract extensions.

BOT members re-elected Kelvin Lawson as board chairman for a third two-year term. Trustee Kimberly Moore was re-elected vice chair.

