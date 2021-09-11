FAMU Block Party packs Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The return of FAMU football also means the Frenchtown Rising block party is back in the Capital City for every Friday preceding home games, which is a cause of celebration for fans and vendors alike.

"It's always a beautiful celebration for this neighborhood and our community in Tallahassee," said returning block party attendee Antoine Wright.

For the first time since 2019, police blocked off parts of Macomb St. to give way to Rattler nation.

"I'm so excited for football to be back," says vendor Djanet Cannady. "I'm so happy to see the band, the t-shirts, the colors."

Cannady is one of several vendors following new social distancing guidelines. She says organizers' attention to vendor safety is being well received as the pandemic continues.

"I actually feel pretty good about what they've done. It looks like everybody's at least six feet apart," Cannady says.

Buyers lined up for everything from candles to quick eats. Kids found a place to bounce about, and music lovers got a special treat from recording artists like Sunshine Anderson and Adina Howard.

Crowds like those that packed the streets for the party pour much needed money back into Tallahassee's economy. According to a FAMU spokesperson, FAMU's Homecoming crowd alone generates around $2 million, with more expected this year now that the team has joined the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Organizers say the most recent FrenchTown Rising events brought in more than 12,000 people.