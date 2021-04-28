FAMU Black Archives receives $300,000 art collection from Ghana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's Meek Eaton Archives is welcoming more than $300,000 worth of art from Ghana to their already extensive collection.

The nine wooden "field spirits" were created between 1875 and 1940 to protect crops, women, children, and homes. Similar artifacts would usually have been destroyed by termites. University of Michigan professor Richard Douglass chose to put his trust in the Meek Eaton Archives for proper preservation and appreciation.

"These pieces would literally be put at risk if we didn't do something," said Douglass.

In addition to the individual pieces, Douglass also presented the Archives with a $4,500 dollar check. FAMU Black Archives Director Nashid Madyun says the collection is worth much more than just money.

"There's an intrinsic value that comes from the culture and the utilitarian, the tools and how they were used in that culture that we can explain and share that with students and guests, so that value is unmatched," said Madyun.

Each piece will undergo additional preservation measures before being displayed.