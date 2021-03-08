FAMU announces Spring 2021 commencement schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University’s in-person Spring Commencement ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, for graduates of the School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Environment and the College of Education.

At 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24, students graduating from the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health and School of Business and Industry will be featured.

Saturday evening’s ceremony will include graduates from the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities as well as a military commissioning ceremony.

The 9:30 a.m. Sunday ceremony will include students from the College of Science and Technology, the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences, School of Architecture and Engineering Technology, School of Journalism and Graphic Communication, the College of Engineering and School of Nursing.

Ceremonies will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, they may be moved to the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center or the Gaither Gymnasium. Each graduating student is allowed up to four guests for the ticketed events.

FAMU College of Law graduates will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, May 10 at the Frontyard at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando.

The University will continue to adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Board of Governor's guidelines during commencement ceremonies to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Commencement Schedule at-a-glance

Friday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

School of Allied Health Sciences

School of the Environment

College of Education

Saturday, April 24 at 9:30 a.m.

College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health

School of Business and Industry

Saturday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities

Military Commissions

Sunday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m.

College of Science and Technology

College of Agriculture and Food Sciences

School of Architecture and Engineering Technology

School of Journalism and Graphic Communication

College of Engineering

School of Nursing

Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

College of Law

For more information, visit the Commencement website by clicking here.