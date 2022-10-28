FAMU announces parking and traffic rules for parade, football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming Parade.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, goes past Lee Hall before it ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

To anticipate the high demand for parking for the parade and festivities leading up to the 4 p.m. Homecoming game versus University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff, the University is advising parade goers to arrive early and park in the lots behind Lee Hall, Foote-Hilyer, the Packer Amphitheater, and along West Osceola Street. Parking is also available on South Bronough, South Adams and other streets near the campus.

Stakeholders are reminded that after midnight Friday, October 28, vehicles without valid game day parking decals will be towed from the following lots - Bragg Memorial Stadium, The Parking Garage, The Welcome Center, Banneker A, B, & C, SBI East/West, Orr Drive, Eugenia Street, College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Architecture, Polkinghorne Village, Black Archives, Old DRS, CASS Building, MS Thomas Building, Sampson Hall, and Young Hall.

During the parade, Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast from the bronze rattler statue in front of the CASS Building.