FAMU announces new partnership with Nike, LeBron James

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M Athletics announced a six-year agreement with NIKE, Inc., to make Nike the official athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider for the Rattlers beginning July 1, 2021.

"FAMU is an elite institution with a rich tradition of first, and our student-athletes deserve a student-athlete experience that is second to none. As we transition into a new athletic conference and the opportunity to engage apparel partners, the 23-year relationship with Nike and their commitment to culture, diversity, inclusion, and innovation has never been clearer," said Vice President and Director of Athletics, Kortne Gosha.

"My executive team and I are focused on setting a new standard and our top priority is to align with the best quality and most innovative products, brands and resources that position our student-athletes and coaches to compete for championships. This partnership allowed us to reimagine, challenge the norms of our industry and be the model for leveling the playing field with the most significant investment in the American Jewels known as Historically Black Colleges and Universities by any footwear and apparel company."

The agreement will service the university's athletic department, all 14 of FAMU's sport programs and the Marching 100 band. NIKE will supply all team footwear, uniforms, apparel and equipment.

FAMU sports teams will be outfitted in LeBron James uniforms, apparel and footwear, including footwear designed specifically for the university, as part of this relationship. FAMU is not only the No.1 public HBCU in the nation, but has also produced some of the most significant trailblazers in American sports, with figures such as Althea Gibson, "Bullet" Bob Hayes, and football legends like Jake Gaither and Ken Riley to name a few.

"Florida A&M has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, which not only includes athletic success, but equally important is academics, preparation for future careers and community engagement," said Sonja Henning, Nike's VP of League Partnerships for North America. "Through our continued relationship with Florida A&M Athletics, we'll have the opportunity to partner with some of the country's preeminent student-athletes and the next generation of leaders."

The partnership extends beyond outfitting some of the most iconic teams in collegiate athletics NIKE, Inc. will also support Florida A&M Athletics' student-athlete development programs, offer internships and coordinate networking opportunities for FAMU students.

