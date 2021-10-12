FAMU alumnus movie mogul Will Packer to kick off Homecoming 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced special guests for the 2021 Homecoming festivities and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Performing Arts Amphitheater.

FAMU alumnus movie mogul Will Packer will kick-off the Friday, October 29 Homecoming 2021 festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Performing Arts Amphitheater that will be named in his honor.

Packer earned an engineering degree at FAMU and began work on his first movie “Chocolate City” with fellow Rattler Rob Hardy while a student.

“We are excited to have alumnus Will Packer celebrate Homecoming with us this year,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “Will has set an example for others to follow and has given back to FAMU in so many ways. His name on the Performance Arts Amphitheater for the world to see is a fitting tribute to his generosity and commitment to his alma mater.”

Packer, the founder and CEO of Will Packer Productions film production company and Will Packer Media, a television, digital and branded content company, wants his donation to motivate others to step forward to invest in students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“HBCU giving has never been more essential than it is today. I’m honored to give back to the institution that has given so much to me and others over the years,” said Packer, who announced the event in a video released Tuesday. “I hope this accomplishment serves as an inspiration for future generations of FAMUans who will know the success I achieved has its foundations in the same halls, classrooms and dorms where they reside.”

He made the donation anonymously in 2019 in anticipation of a 2020 homecoming unveiling, which was derailed by the pandemic.

The 8:15 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony begins a full day of activities for FAMFEST, which is part of FAMU Homecoming 2021- An Epic Return.

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., vice president for University Advancement and FAMU Foundation executive director, and her staff have been in conversation with Packer for years. She said his donation is a reflection of his passion for his alma mater.

“Will Packer has an unrivaled passion for FAMU. His gift toward naming the Performing Arts Amphitheater is a demonstration of his love for his alma mater and his desire to lead by example in giving back to the institution that means so much to him,” Friday-Stroud said. “We are so thankful to Will for his generosity.”

The Performing Arts Amphitheater concept was developed by the Student Government Association in response to dramatic increase in the activities of student clubs and organizations over the past few years. The Amphitheater is located on “The Set,” which is the heartbeat of the FAMU student experience.

Other events include broadcasts of ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud radio show Straight From The Hart on SiriusXM, and the recognition of major donors to the University.

At 10 a.m., Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose will begin broadcasting First Take live from the Amphitheater stage – their first on-site show since January 2020. The two-hour event will run concurrently with the Homecoming Convocation at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium, which begins at 10:10 a.m. and features comedian/actor Roy Wood Jr. as the keynote speaker.

Following First Take, Kevin Hart’s LOL radio show Straight from the Hart, featuring Kevin Hart & The Plastic Cup Boyz, will tape in front of a live audience from the Amphitheater stage, to air the following Tuesday, November 2, on SiriusXM.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., FAMFEST continues to feature live entertainment and donor presentations.

Since he began creating movies, Packer has produced or executive produced a wide range of movies, including such films as “The Photograph,” “Little,” “What Men Want,” “Night School,” “Breaking In,” “Girls Trip,” “Ride Along 2,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Think Like a Man,” and “Takers.”

His television credits include “That Girl Lay Lay,” “Blackballed,” “Ambitions,” “Bigger,” “Being Mary Jane,” “Uncle Buck” and the remake of “Roots,” for which he received an Emmy nomination. Packer has been picked to produce the 94th Oscars next March.

