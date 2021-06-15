FAMU alumna Denise Hendricks makes move to MSNBC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU) — Florida A&M University alumna Denise Hendricks is on the move after spending the past nine years at CNN Headline News.

Hendricks, a Class of 1992 graduate from the School of Journalism and Graphic Communications, announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the network for rival MSNBC.

The decision to leave was not an easy one for Hendricks who spent nearly 10 years in Atlanta. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, she started receiving offers from other networks.

“This position seemed like the right position, the right fit for me as far as the company and the mission of the network, along with where these shows were going compared to some of the other ones I was getting inquiries about,” said Hendricks.

With the move to MSNBC, Hendricks will continue her journey as a television producer with two new ground-breaking shows, “The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross” and “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

“I am excited about being a part of a network that is seeing a tremendous amount of growth,” said Hendricks. “I am excited to be a part of two ground-breaking shows with two really dynamic hosts and producing teams that really want to cover stories that really matter to our community and to the world.”

Not only was Hendricks sharing the news about changing positions, but also did it on her birthday. The responses were overwhelming.

“I felt grateful and blessed that so many people want to see me doing really well, see me succeed and genuinely happy for me to step into this role,” said Hendricks. “Overall, I am just grateful for all the support, encouragement and well wishes.”

Hendricks has been the senior producer of the Headline News Morning Express with Robin Meade since 2013. During that period, she has produced network series and sponsored content on topics including, criminal cases, the Wrongly Convicted series, HLN’s Giving Express series, College Tailgating Series, and Political Coverage.

Prior to working for CNN Headline News, Hendricks spent one year (2011-12) in New York City as a producer for “The Revolution” talk show. She has also worked as a producer for CNN, “The Mo’Nique Show” and as an associate producer/field producer for “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”