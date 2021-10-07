FAMU alum, comedian Roy Wood Jr. tapped as homecoming convocation speaker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced the 2021 FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker on Thursday as comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., who is an alumnus himself.

Wood, who began his comedy career in 1998 while he was a journalism student at FAMU, sees his assignment as a high honor.

“FAMU is my home, it will always be home and to have the opportunity to come home and speak in any capacity and share my journey and whatever wisdom I may have stumbled upon along the way, it’s not an opportunity that I take lightly,” Wood said. “I look forward to walking the campus with my fellow Rattlers and seeing all that my out-of-state tuition paid for...also Guthrie’s,” – he added, alluding to his favorite Tallahassee chicken joint. He earned a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism in 2001.

In 2006, Wood debuted on network television on The Late Show with David Letterman. Two years later, Wood appeared on HBO’s historic Def Comedy Jam and was selected by America as one of the top three finalists on Last Comic Standing on NBC. He has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyer, Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also performed on numerous USO Tours for our troops stationed everywhere from Guam to Iraq to the Philippines.

Wood joined Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in 2015 as a correspondent.

The 2021 Homecoming Convocation will take place at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 29.