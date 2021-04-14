FAMU almuna Kimberly Godwin to become newest ABC News President

NEW YORK (WTXL) — In an announcement Wednesday, Florida A&M University alumna Kimberly Godwin was tapped as the next president of ABC News.

Godwin graduated from FAMU in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, according to her LinkedIn page.

She most recently served as CBS’s executive vice president of news.

In her new position, Godwin will be the first Black executive to run a major U.S. broadcast news division.

“I have immense respect and admiration for ABC News,” Godwin said in a statement. “As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization. I am honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together.”

Godwin is taking over in May for James Goldston, who announced in January that was stepping down.

At ABC News, Godwin will oversee editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming and audio news across the news organization including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “20/20,” “Nightline,” and “The View.”