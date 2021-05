TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Saturday that the Al Lawson COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed on Sundays going forward.

The vaccination site offers doses of both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Located at 1800 Wahnish Way, the site is operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the location is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site has been open since Feb. 25.