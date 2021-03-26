FAMU 1887 Strikes campaign raises more than $300K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students, alumni, and Florida A&M University supporters drove through the set Friday, dropping off checks to help the university through another school year.

"Our hope is that we will raise more than the $213,000 plus that we raised last year," said Shawnta Friday Stroud, vice president of University Advancement.

Funds raised during FAMU's 1887 Strikes fundraising campaign will be used toward different majors or programs.

"You can give to different causes, whatever causes the donor wants to support, whether it's a school or a college, whether it is our FAMU Cares initiative, whether it's our NAA SOS fund or whether it's a rattler athletic fund," said Stroud.

General donations will also support student scholarships.

"A lot of folks are gonna take a lot longer to rebound than others," said FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson. "Our students and our families are in that category, and so the support that people are providing here will help those students stay with us, as well as for those students who are trying to get to us, it will help them."

President Robinson, even pledging to match donations from students like Darvell Green.

"I just want to get back to the university that gives to me every day," said Green.

Others say every dollar is well worth it.

"We are the men and women that we are today because of FAMU," said Mr. FAMU Kimani Jackson. "It's so amazing that people are giving and sowing into the students and to their futures ultimately."

Generous donations, helping the university to raise more than $300,000 as of 6 p.m. Friday.