Family, friends raise funds for funeral expenses for victims killed in Publix shooting

A memorial of stuffed animals, flowers and religious candles sit outside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., where a 1-year-old boy and his 69-year-old grandmother were shot to death.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 14, 2021
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — Online donations are being raised to help pay for the funeral expenses of a 1-year-old boy and his grandmother who were fatally shot last week inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

A GoFundMe page was created Saturday and shared by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in a social media post Monday morning.

Julie Nolan, who established the GoFundMe page, wrote that her family has been friends with the victim's family for 50 years.

"Because of this trusted relationship, I was asked by the family to set up this GoFundMe page," she wrote.

A 69-year-old woman and her 1-year-old grandson were shot and killed Thursday morning, one day after the gunman had posted on social media about wanting to "kill people and children," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

The gunman then shot himself in the head.

"All funds collected will go towards funeral and other expenses associated with this horrific tragedy," Nolan wrote. "Thank you for your sincere desire to help them."

As of Monday morning, more than $10,000 of the $30,000 goal had been raised.

