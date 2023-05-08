Family Reentry and Wellness Fair to assist formerly incarcerated people

A Family Reentry and Wellness Fair is set to take place Saturday to educate people that are returning from incarceration and their families. Hiring employers, giveaways and more will also be in attendance.

Hosted by the Big Bend AFTER Reentry Coalition (BBARC) and Leon County Sheriff's Office, the fair is also set to feature community resources for formerly incarcerated individuals, an informational session, workshops for families on criminal justice system, raffles, free books and refreshments. Games and activities will also be in attendance for children to enjoy.

The event will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BBARC Welcome Center, located at 548 E. Bradford Road in Tallahassee.

Organizations that are interested in tabling at the event are advised to register. Click here to register.