Family of Surfside condo victim remains hopeful

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Surfside family is in shock over the collapse of the building. The husband and family of Judy Spiegel are hopeful they will see her again alive.

"It was Father's Day weekend. I got there on Thursday. I was there Friday. I was there Saturday. I was there Sunday," Kevin Spiegel said.

Rachel Spiegel

Spiegel said he went back to work Monday in California. He said Thursday he got an email from the Surfside Police Department.

"I started Googling the incident at 88th and Surfside and found out it was my building," he said.

Spiegel said his 65-year-old wife, Judy Spiegel, never answered her phone.

"Then I saw the horrific pictures of the building collapse and that's when I started calling my wife," he said.

Spiegel said his wife is the matriarch of the family. She loved helping out with her grandchildren.

"We told Scarlett that grandma's missing. She's lost. And she said, 'Oh, I know where all her hiding spots are. I'll find her,'" he said. "And I said, 'Well, there was an accident with the building and we're really trying to find her.'"

Rachel Spiegel said her mother is caring, she's smart and so fun.

"This is the craziest thing I could have ever dreamed of and we're just so heartbroken," she said.

It's been almost a week since the Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed. Still faced with the unimaginable, the family is keeping the faith.

"We're still hopeful," Kevin Spiegel said.

Family members said they are grateful for the support they continue to receive.