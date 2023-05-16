Family of missing Gadsden man calling on the community for help

Family members of a missing Gadsden County man are coming together in prayer as the search for their relative continues.

"We love him and we want him found. We want him to be brought home in whatever condition that may present itself," said Gail McClellan.

Members of Ronnie Jordan's family have been active in the search for him since he went missing in March, but they say it'll take more than that to bring him home.

"To put the word back out there so that people know and understand that he has not been found yet, he is still missing, we still have no clue as to where he is and that the search continues," said Montoyia Tillman.

It's been 57 days since Ronnie Jordan was last seen walking near his home in Gadsden County. Seeing him walk is one of the things his cousin Montoyia Tillman misses the most.

"Some of the things that we take for granted, you see him walking and then of that's Ronnie, 'Hey cousin!' and you speak but now you know he's not here and so it's like what would I give just to see him walking down the street again," said Tillman.

Tillman and the rest of her family are relying on faith and are now urging the community to play an active role in helping them find Jordan.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office has been working around the clock trying to locate Jordan. Although they've stopped using drones, ATVs and volunteer search crew, the Sheriff's office said finding Jordan is still a top priority.

"Our search continues. Although you might not see us, we're still working behind the scenes," said Deputy Collins.

Captain Anglie Holmes said they have a lead investigator within their criminal investigations division working on the case. They're also communicating with other law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties.

However, Holmes said they can't move forward if they don't get more tips on Jordan from the community.

"Those have slowed down and that's why we wanted to tell people he has not been located. We are still looking for him, so even if you see someone that is similar in build or looks like him please call," said Holmes.

Tillman said working together is what will bring Jordan home.

"Although we're coming together on such a sad occasion, it does bring joy to see the community still coming together, the Sheriff's Department still doing what they can to help us," said Tillman.

Jordan's other cousin Gail McClellan is hopeful that her and the rest of the family will be able to get closure soon.

"That something positive is going to come out and I love the fact that he's not forgotten," said McClellan.

Jordan's family wants to remind people that no tip is too small. If you have any information on Ronnie Jordan, they ask that you call the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.