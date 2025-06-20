Family of FSU shooting victim retains legal counsel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The family of Robert Morales, who died in the April shooting at Florida State University, has retained legal representation.

The law firm of Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs made the announcement Thursday. The firm is representing the Morales family and estate. The family delayed the announcement to allow for time to grieve and heal in private.

Morales is remembered as a family man and beloved member of the university community.

The family expressed gratitude for the support they've received. They thanked Florida State University and the FSU Police Department for their response during and after the tragedy.

The family has requested privacy as they continue to cope with their loss.

