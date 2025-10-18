Family, neighbors gathering to remember Valdosta boy killed by dogs

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Valdosta community is coming together to honor the life of two-year-old Kaimir Jones, the toddler who tragically lost his life in a dog attack earlier this month.

Family and friends gathered this Friday at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church for Kaimir's memorial. His celebration of life will take place at the same church on October 18 at 1 p.m.

Police say the toddler died on October 4 after being attacked by two Rottweilers at an unlicensed daycare on Pecan Drive.

Investigators say the woman charged with caring for him, Stacy Wheeler Cobb, fell asleep before the boy wandered outside toward the dogs. An arrest report says Cobb left the child unattended for more than 2 hours. Police say Cobb believed the child was also napping.

Cobb has been charged with second degree murder and child cruelty. Police say Jones was the only child in Cobb's care that day, but they say she usually cared for around 10 children at a time.

Loved ones describe Kaimir as a bright, joyful child whose laughter filled every room — a reminder of the innocence and light that touched so many hearts in such a short time.

