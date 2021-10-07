Family in Leon County raises money for humane society with lemonade stand

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One family in Leon County is raising money for the Leon County Humane Society in a unique way.

Nine-year-old Vera and her mom Amber put up a lemonade stand to get the community together.

All the money raised will cover food, veterinary bills, shots and other expenses for dogs in foster care. It is something the O'Connell family said is important, especially for older foster dogs.

The family says they knew they wanted to do more to help those around them.

"There's something more we can be doing, to help our community and make things better," said Amber O'Connell. "Fostering has been a meaningful way for our entire family to spend our extra time at home during the pandemic. "

Donations are still being accepting at the humane society and they're always looking for more foster families. Vera and her mom plan to do more events like this in the future and maybe switching to hot chocolate in the winter.

To learn more about how you can foster a pet from the Leon County Humane Society, click here.