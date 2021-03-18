Family impacted by severe weather in February urges people to prepare

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WTXL) — Unexpected and dangerous, that's how a family in South Georgia impacted by severe weather in February described their experience.

Ahead of expected storms Thursday, they are telling people to get prepared now.

"We were in the house kind of sitting down, just doing some things around the house, not thinking that there would actually be a tornado that would touch down," said Latonya Cratic.

February 15, 2021, still fresh in the mind of the Cratic family in Damascus, Georgia.

A tornado battering their family home and destroying the construction of their new house.

"We didn't have time to really react," Cratic recalled.

With severe weather on its way to the Big Bend and South Georgia, they are urging people to get prepared.

"Even if you think it may not happen to you always have a plan in the back of your mind a secure area or space in your home you can go to," said Cratic.

Leon County Emergency Management said that's the first step especially with high winds in the forecast.

"If we do experience the high winds of severe weather knowing where that interior room is that's away from all the windows and doors and staying informed," said Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters.

EMA will be updating Leon County through their app, but if a tornado does touch down.

"It will trigger the wireless emergency alerts regardless whether you subscribe for any weather warnings," Peters said.

Peters and the Cratic family recommend gathering documents like insurance just in case.

If there is damage due to weather they ask you to report that to EMA.

Everyone working to get ready, if the unexpected happens.