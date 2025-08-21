Family fun awaits at Tom Brown Park this Saturday for Oasis Fun Fest

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Oasis Fun Fest event to take over Tom Brown Park this weekend.



There will be rides, water attractions, games, music, vendors, and food for the whole family.

Admission is just $10 for unlimited access to all rides.

Watch the video to hear from Denise Simpson, leader of Oasis, on what this event means to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Oh, it is so important because think about what's happening in the world today. I mean, there's so many things that divide us, but with this event, this is the way where we get to come together to share common ideas—culture, art, entertainment, and also athletics. Uh, this will be a fun event where it's something for the whole family. Even the adults can partake in some of the rides, and definitely the food—you gotta come get the food, it's gonna be very, very good," said Simpson.

Proceeds from the Festival go towards underprivileged schools, helping provide much-needed supplies.

