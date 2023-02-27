Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family, friends rally in Leon County to get justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.

Homicide occurred Jan. 1 on Ravensview Drive
Family and Friends rallied in Leon County, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Ravensview Drive and Highway 20 for Casey Goodson, Jr. who was shot and died of his injuries January 1 on the 500 block of Ravensview Drive.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 19:13:41-05

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Passing cars honking Friday supporting a family demonstrating at Ravensview Drive and Highway 20. They are raising awareness and demanding justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.'s unsolved homicide.

Goodson, Jr., age 22, was shot and died of his injuries on New Year's Day.

His body was found at the 500 block of Ravensview Drive in Tallahassee.

As deputies continue searching for leads, his mother - Heather Strickland - is asking witnesses to come forward.

"We keep reaching out to everybody. Somebody will come forward," Strickland said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in this investigation.

If anyone has any information related to his death, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect..you could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming