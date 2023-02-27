Family, friends rally in Leon County to get justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Passing cars honking Friday supporting a family demonstrating at Ravensview Drive and Highway 20. They are raising awareness and demanding justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.'s unsolved homicide.

Goodson, Jr., age 22, was shot and died of his injuries on New Year's Day.

His body was found at the 500 block of Ravensview Drive in Tallahassee.

As deputies continue searching for leads, his mother - Heather Strickland - is asking witnesses to come forward.

"We keep reaching out to everybody. Somebody will come forward," Strickland said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in this investigation.

If anyone has any information related to his death, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect..you could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.