TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The popular game show Family Feud announced on Tuesday that they are looking for families in Tallahassee to audition for the show.

Families must have 5 members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption to be eligible.

The auditions will be taking place over Zoom, according to a Facebook post. Families can win up to $100,000 and a brand new car.

To apply to audition, you can click here.