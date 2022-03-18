Family and friends walked to remember their loved ones that died 10 years ago on St. Patrick's Day

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Thursday marked 10 years since a deadly crash killed a mother and two young boys at the intersection of Tennessee Street and North Monroe Street.

According to law enforcement, the driver who crashed into them was under the influence of marijuana.

You might think this group walking along North Monroe Street is celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

But these footsteps are in honor of three people taken from the community too soon.

"I was only hoping and praying that they were only hurt."

Ten years ago Thursday, Arlinda Thompson lost a sister and a nephew in this crash at the intersection of Tennessee Street and North Monroe Street.

"You don't want to hear another story about someone being involved in a situation like ours."

Her sister Shakeila Vickers, her nephew Vincent Vickers and Vincent's friend, Tyler Biggins all killed in this crash.

Police said Christopher Generoso slammed into their Jeep while has high on synthetic marijuana.

In 2013, Generoso was sentenced to 22 years in prison.In the years since the crash, Vickers' family members, including Delicia Daniels have taken steps to make sure they did not die in vain.

"Its honoring my sister and nephew and I feel as though if they were here they would be very proud of us."

Thompson and her mother Dianne created the Keila and Vincent Memorial Foundation.

It provides scholarships to high school seniors to help them on their journey to college.

Mother and President of Keila and Vincent Memorial Foundation.

"We're trying to keep their memory alive by doing this every year so people know the important of drinking and driving and driving."

Finding triumph in tragedy.

"St. Patrick's Day is really hard for us because it was a beautiful day just like it is today that we spent time with them and then within a split second that night came and they were gone so its hard but we push through."

"When we get to that corner we're all at peace. We're tired too but we're all at peace and it makes you feel like there here with you, with us just guiding us along the way. "

Fore more information head to the Keila and Vincent Memorial Foundation.

