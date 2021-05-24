Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fallen veterans being honored before Memorial Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:06 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 01:07:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Honoring veterans while keeping their memories alive. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 96 is paying tribute to the soldiers who died in combat during the Vietnam war.

The group gathered at SouthSide Cemetery to honor three Tallahassee area vets Sunday.

Each grave was given a salute and a hero stone.

David Wilson said they wanted to follow tradition to emphasize their gratitude for the soldier's sacrifices.

"We hope that the families appreciate it, and they do from what they tell us," said Wilson. "But it's just important for our country that their families and them know that they are not forgotten."

By Memorial day, the group will have visited more than 200 grave sites around Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project