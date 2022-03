TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced on its social media accounts Wednesday afternoon that a downed tree has led to power lines resting on Centerville Road.

TPD notes a large tree brought down power lines on Centerville Road between Eddie and Olson roads.

The roadway will remain closed until the area is cleared and inspected.

The police department adds motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the roadway is reopened.