Faith leaders plan "A Call to Consciousness" meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reverend R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is calling on all local religious leaders in the community to meet "to renew our collective efforts to create strategies to challenge our leaders and our citizens to stop these senseless, tragic shootings."

“We need more than prayers, thoughts and resolutions. We need spiritual men, women and children to demand that our political leadership and community stakeholders come together to at least save our babies. We must wake up and do something to stop this tragedy," Holmes said.

Holmes noted that, with 30 shootings in schools this year and the massacre in Buffalo, action needs to be taken.

"The ministers and faith leaders of this vicinity are asking gun shops and gun manufacturers to reflect on how they can honor those killed by weapons of war and to implement the best practices to lead us out of this pandemic of mass killings," Holmes said.

Ministers and faith leaders will gather June 3 at noon at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church (lower church).