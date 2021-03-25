Faith leaders oppose bill aimed at changing vote-by-mail process in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Faith leaders across the state, Black Votes Matter, the Florida League of Women Voters, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried all spoke out against SB90 Thursday morning at the Florida Historic Capitol.

That bill aims to limit the time you have to request vote-by-mail ballots. It would also require more ID to get one, including strengthening signatures checks. The change upsetting people the most is that this bill would get rid of ballot drop boxes.

"Too many people in our history have marched, have fought, and have lost their lives to give us the right to vote today. And now those legislators are doing all they can to suppress those votes and turn back time," said Fried.

The bill is currently still moving through the Senate. You can track its progress by clicking here.