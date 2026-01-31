Faith leaders in Tallahassee speak against inhumane treatment of migrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After two deadly shootings involving federal agents and ongoing protests in Minnesota, faith leaders in Tallahassee spoke against national immigration policies and called for fair treatment of migrants Friday.

"I think it is high time. That we raise our voices in a spirit of compassion,courage,and love," Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastor Reverend R.B. Holmes, Jr. said.

Reverend Holmes and others called on faith leaders to advocate for migrants in America, especially those in Florida.

"Immigrants built this country .Immigrants strengthened this country, and immigrants are important to the value of this country," he said.

Reverend Holmes also spoke against the recent immigration crackdown in Florida and the creation of detention centers like Alligator Alcatraz and the Deportation Depot.

Republicans in the state have argued the crackdown is meant to protect Americans from criminals and illegal immigrants.

The Reverend argues migrants deserve to be protected too.

"It's our calling to not be against the government but be for what is right for all people.

Holmes says he plans to take action by visiting detention centers to pray for detainees there and shed a light on potential civil rights violations.

Reverend Holmes is also holding a “Unity and Dignity” Prayer Service on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Bethel Church.

He says the gathering will affirm that "every life bears divine worth and that justice is not optional."

