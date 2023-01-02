Faith leaders host prayer for first homicide of 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “We could pray all day inside but, when we come outside that is showing the people that we care about you. We love you,” said Dr. Yaquanda McCall.

It’s the second day of the year and things are already starting off with a homicide investigation.

Respect Yourself Crime Prevention Taskforce met at Ravensview Drive to pray for the victim and the community. There, Commissioner Christian Caban met with the prayer group to show his support and concern for the district.

“I don’t really think we wanted to start the first day of 2023 with this news. Anytime there is a crime, violent crime, especially one that results in a tragedy or death in our backyard, community, or district,” said Commissioner Caban.

Sunday night’s shooting is leaving many wondering what is next for Leon County. The last homicide happening less than a week ago at Terra Lake Apartments.

Despite the circumstances, one thing kept everyone pushing forward...Hope.

“Somebody somewhere is feeling hopeful. Somebody somewhere is like okay I’m going to be alright. It’s not the end of life for me. That’s what I want to see. I want to see more people be encouraged,” said McCall.

Thanks to hope, Commissioner Caban is confident the year won’t end how it began. Adding the community is doing all that they can to combat gun violence and crime.

"As a community whether city or county I think we’re going to do better than we did in 2022 and I believe that’s a big proponent moving forward,” said Caban.

