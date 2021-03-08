Faith leaders help vaccinate Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Angie and Marty Sipple are among the 600 people vaccinated in Leon County as part of a partnership between places of worship in the county.

"We're just extremely thankful," said Marty Sipple.

Together with vaccines from the state Temple Israel and Immanuel Baptist church were able to host an appointment-only drive-thru clinic.

Adding to the more than 50,000 people vaccinated in Leon County, according to the department of health.

A partnership that Rabbi Michael Shields knows is needed right now.

"In Hebrew it's called Pikuach Nefesh, and the value of Pikuach Nefesh is to save a life, saving a life is more important than any other value," said Shields.

The Church and the Synagogue sit right next door, coming together as neighbors and putting faith differences aside to get as many people vaccinated in their communities as possible.

"The faith community is diverse, and we can all sit at the shared table of health and friendship," said Shields.

Immanuel Baptist pastor Brian Robertson hopes clinics like this one will also help them share their faith while saving lives.

"It gives Christians the opportunity to get outside the walls and be the hands and the feet of Christ, and it also says to our neighbors, we want them to be safe," said Robertson.

Immanuel Baptist Church will host a second-dose vaccine clinic on March 28. Just like the first, it will be by appointment only.