Fairview Middle School expands food pantry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fairview Middle School will soon have an expanded food pantry to help serve the students and parents in our community.

Right now, the school serves as a hub for the free meals being delivered into communities for digital learners, but that program is set to end at the close of the school year. Principal Rusty Edwards says the pandemic highlighted just how great the need will be, which is one reason he says they're taking the food pantry one step further.

"There's actually going to be a help shelf which is going to be an external box that is going to be located just right off the corner of our campus so that parents who don't want to come in and fill out some paperwork can actually go ahead and get some of the donated needs from that box, and maybe even leave some requests, and maybe even leave an address for us to follow up with later," said Edwards.

The pantry will be stocked with food from Second Harvest of the Big Bend as well as community donated supplies and hygiene items.

Fairview Middle School will also serve as a community storm shelter location while the district completes renovations on Rickards High.