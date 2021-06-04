Face masks cause 300-gallon wastewater leak in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Three hundred gallons of wastewater leaked out in Chattahoochee Thursday night after the system became clogged with surgical and N-95 masks according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection initial report.

On Thursday at 9 p.m., raw untreated wastewater was discovered leaking from a manhole on the corner of Main Street and Engineer Road, the report said.

The report goes on to say that leak was due to a clog caused by surgical and N-95 masks from nearby Florida State Hospital.

In total, 300 gallons of wastewater were spilled before hospital staff removed the clog with a jetter machine and normal flow was restored at 10:15 p.m.

The report also said that Mosquito Creek was affected by this leak, but added that the clean-up process has already been completed.