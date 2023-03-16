Watch Now
F & C Farms hosts opening weekend for strawberry picking

Bell, Autumn
Posted at 7:29 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 19:30:10-04

BOSTON, Ga. (WTXL) — Starting March 16, F & C Farms in Boston Georgia will be open to the public for strawberry picking.

They encourage the whole family to come and pick fresh strawberries, and learn more about fresh produce. Sheila Copps, owner of F & C Farms, says they'll also have their homemade ice cream made from fresh fruit on the farm.

"Our goal is to promote a family friendly atmosphere, selling fresh produce, introducing the kids to fresh produce, we have our satsumas out here and our strawberries are in the back," Copps said.

The farm is open on Friday March 17 and Saturday March 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Strawberry season is expected to end in May.

