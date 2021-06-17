Extras needed for 'Bandit' movie filming in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WTXL) — Extras are needed for the movie "Bandit" which is currently filming in Tifton, according to the city.

"Bandit" is currently looking for extras to be in their film beginning Friday, June 18 in Tifton.

You will need to be dressed in '80s attire.

According to IMDb, the movie is described as: "After escaping a Michigan prison, a daring career criminal assumes a new identity in Canada and goes on to rob a record 63 banks and jewelry stores while being hunted by a rogue task force. Based on the story of The Flying Bandit."

The film will star Josh Duhamel and Mel Gibson. No release date has been set yet.

If you’re interested in being an extra for the movie, please email banditbgcasting@gmail.com. In your email, please include a picture of yourself and contact information.

They also need cars from the 1980s and before. If you have a car like this, please email banditbgcasting@gmail.com.