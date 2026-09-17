Explosion at Taylor County facility under investigation; no injuries reported

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An explosion at the PACEM facility Wednesday evening was heard and felt by residents across the area, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:58 p.m.

Taylor County Fire Rescue, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Police Department responded to the facility, secured the area and checked on the two people who were there at the time.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, and both individuals at the facility were unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene has since been turned over to state and federal agencies, including the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released by the investigating agencies as it becomes available.

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