Experts share ways homeowners can get their yard ready for hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Season is here but before things get too crazy…now is the time to get your house and yard in order.

When preparing for hurricanes people should always inspect their trees to avoid trees falling in their yards. Signs of increased risk of tree failure is large dead branches, trees with broken tree limbs, and missing tree bark. On average Florida experiences 30-40 mph windstorms but during hurricane season that can increase to 50-70 mph.

Michael Lindsey has been an arborist for nearly 20 years and feels when in doubt contact a professional.

“You can have a tree that looks completely solid from the outside but there may be some indications that there’s decay on the inside. We can see from the outside because we’ve been doing it and because we’ve been trained,” says Lindsey.

Lindsey feels there is no right time of year to have your trees checked out but the sooner the better.