Experts say adding more compliance officers can help with FAMU's probation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Grades are just not going well,” says Dr. Dinur Blum.

Author of student athletes’ study ‘Sports, Study, or Sleep,’ Dr. Blum shares how academic probation is caused by student athletes being unable to meet certain academic standards. This results in players being ineligible to play.

“They are going to have to meet a certain grade point threshold,” says Blum.

A 2.3 grade point average in core courses or higher.

However, this is not the HBCU’s first run in with ineligibility. Back in 2019 the university faced a series of penalties from the NCAA after they discovered student-athletes were unqualified to compete in their designated sports. Resulting in a 5-year probation, a $5,000 financial penalty, and 3% of FAMU’s total athletics’ budget.

On average the typical compliance officer manages student athletes’ eligibility with financial aid, playing, and practice season. Blum suggests adding more to help with the load.

“It’s tough to keep track of so many student athletes and so much paperwork,” says Blum.

Dr. Blum goes on to say academic probation is not super uncommon, but expectations should ultimately remain on students graduating.

