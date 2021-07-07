Experts encourage generator safety as Elsa approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The CDC says carbon monoxide poisoning accounts for 430 deaths in the U.S. each year.

Experts are reminding people who use generators this hurricane season to take proper precautions.

"As far as our generators, we want to make sure that, with all of the carbon monoxide poisoning that's gone over the last few years versus how many deaths there is because of the hurricane, we want to make sure people understand," says Lowe's store manager Eddie Marciniak.

To keep you and your family safe, remember to only use non-ethanol fuel to power them and to only operate generators outside, at least five feet from the doors, windows and vents on your home.