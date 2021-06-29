'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's Day 6 of a painstaking effort to find survivors after the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium.

Twelve stories of debris have flattened like a stack of pancakes, with layer upon layer of wreckage frustrating efforts to find pockets where someone might have survived.

It's deliberate work, and treacherous: Thunderstorms rolled through Surfside Tuesday, and debris fell overnight from the shattered edge of the remaining building.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said rescuers marked a “don’t go beyond here” line and are searching farther from the structure.

The confirmed death toll stands at 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for.