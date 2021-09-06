Watch
Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP
Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman.
Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTXL) — A combat sharpshooter accused of fatally shooting a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two others in a random attack in Florida was ordered jailed without bond Monday during his first court appearance.

Authorities say 33-year-old Bryan Riley surrendered early Sunday after a furious shootout.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Riley stopped by a family's home in Lakeland Saturday evening saying he was on a mission from God.

Forty-year-old Justice Gleason told him to leave, but he returned hours later and invaded the home, killing Gleason and three others.

An 11-year-old girl was shot seven times and survived. She was in critical but stable condition on Monday.

