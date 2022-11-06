Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — In February of 2022, Georgia's Dekalb County Police Department contacted the Leon County Sheriff's Office to assist with an active investigation involving a male who possibly soliciting minors online.

A joint investigation was conducted and revealed the suspect was a Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer, James Linton.

The Dekalb County Police Department obtained warrants for Linton's arrest and he was taken into custody by members of the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Linton's employment was terminated Feb. 28, 2022.

A lengthy in-depth investigation by the Leon County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit revealed Linton was purchasing and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online as well as distributing it to a minor believed by him to be 14 years old in the jurisdiction of Leon County.

LCSO obtained arrest warrants and Friday, Nov. 4, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Linton without incident.

He was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to the news release, Linton, age 60, is was charged with 20 counts of aggravated possession of CSAM, one count of distributing CSAM and one count of use of use of computer to seduce, solicit, lure child.

The Tallahassee division of the task force includes deputies from LCSO, the Tallahassee Police Department, the State Attorney's Office, the Perry Police Department and sheriff's offices in Gadsden, Madison, and Wakulla counties.