Ex-Corrections officer from Quincy charged with assault on inmate

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A former corrections officer who is a resident of Gadsden County was arrested in relation to an assault of an inmate.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Shelton Nikita Turner, age 57 of Quincy, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with sexual battery on a victim 18 years age or older with special circumstances.

The FDLE notes at the time of the incident, Turner was a corrections officer for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release Thursday notes that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office contacted FDLE on Feb. 18 about allegations that Turner assaulted an inmate earlier that day.

Law enforcement officials conducted its investigation and collected evidence. DNA evidence was sent to FDLE’s lab for forensic processing.

According to the report, Turner told the victim to go to an area that was out of sight of other people and surveillance cameras.

After cornering the female inmate, Turner is accused of sexually assaulting the inmate.

FDLE says Turner took part in an interview with FDLE agents.

Following Turner’s interview with agents, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office terminated Turner’s employment.

Turner is in jail without bond.

“When I learned of the allegations against Turner, I immediately asked FDLE to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure impartiality. We prize integrity and respect in our members, and I moved to quickly terminate Turner once his actions came to light. His actions do not represent the high standards LCSO members are held to, and I am proud of the LCSO members who helped to preserve evidence and ensure the victim received justice,” Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money said in a statement.